RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 426.3% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSHN opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

