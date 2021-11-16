S.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $594,914.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $16,963.24 and approximately $594,914.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00217460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.