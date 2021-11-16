Safe Haven Reaches One Day Volume of $2.37 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $2.37 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.30 or 0.00854906 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.