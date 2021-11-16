SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $206,915.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,880.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $610.44 or 0.01002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00267811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00234049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

