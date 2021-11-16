Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 312.3% in October

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a growth of 312.3% from the October 14th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Salem Media Group news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SALM. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

