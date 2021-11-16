Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanmina stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.