Savaria Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

SIS stock opened at C$19.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.71%.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,912,500. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300 over the last quarter.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.