Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Lincoln Educational Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

LINC opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

