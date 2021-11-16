Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $70.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

