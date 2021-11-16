Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,709 shares of company stock worth $6,457,396 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $315.54 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.34. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

