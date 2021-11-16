Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 1,104,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

AES opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

