Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $319,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

