Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Amundi purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $236.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

