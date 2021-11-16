Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $1,368,302. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

