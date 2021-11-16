Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $544.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

