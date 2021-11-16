Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 89.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE MTRN opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.