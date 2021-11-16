Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown 2 were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

