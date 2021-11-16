Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

HPX stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. HPX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

