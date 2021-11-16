Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $753.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

