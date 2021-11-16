Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 54,795 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,795 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

