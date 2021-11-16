Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.80.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,547.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.