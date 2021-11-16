Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

