Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445,145 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$50.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,077. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16.

