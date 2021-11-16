Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,993,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 99.8% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $3,003,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,907. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01.

