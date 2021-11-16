Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.49. 6,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

