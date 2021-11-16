Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$49.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.