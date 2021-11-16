Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Huntsman stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

