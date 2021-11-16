Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €65.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR:G24 opened at €65.56 ($77.13) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a one year high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.