SCYNEXIS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the typical daily volume of 276 call options.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $10,870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

