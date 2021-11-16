Secom Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Secom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.26. Secom has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

