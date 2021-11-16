Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

