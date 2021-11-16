Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.59 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $418.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

