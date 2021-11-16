Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 135.85 ($1.77) on Monday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.