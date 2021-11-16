ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 90,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. 92,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

