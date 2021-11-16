Shadows Achieves Market Cap of $8.53 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $682,392.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

