Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$4.89 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$344.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.49.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

