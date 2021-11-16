Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of S opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.