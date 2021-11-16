SHIBA INU 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.18 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and $4.18 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00071419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,654.40 or 1.00161585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.86 or 0.06971765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020840 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

