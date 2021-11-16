Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches Market Cap of $952,897.84

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $952,897.84 and approximately $95,413.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00006689 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,716.17 or 0.99939676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.17 or 0.07076492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

