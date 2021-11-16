ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.94. 221,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,508 shares of company stock worth $12,541,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.