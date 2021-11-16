Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 293.70 ($3.84) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.97. The firm has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

