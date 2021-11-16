Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.39. musicMagpie has a 12 month low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

