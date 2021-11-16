Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.39. musicMagpie has a 12 month low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.
musicMagpie Company Profile
