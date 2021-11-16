Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Expands By 741.1%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 741.1% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambow Education by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambow Education stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -19.68. Ambow Education has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.68.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

