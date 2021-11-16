Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Grows By 302.8%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the October 14th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

