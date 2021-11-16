Short Interest in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Decreases By 72.5%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BLUA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 3,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,663. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 223,310 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 64.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

