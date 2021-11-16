Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Declines By 85.4%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the October 14th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,861,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.01 on Tuesday. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.