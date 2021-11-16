Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Expands By 612.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,600 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the October 14th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,986.0 days.

OTCMKTS:COCSF opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

