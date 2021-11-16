Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Increases By 369.5%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, an increase of 369.5% from the October 14th total of 206,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 30,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 136,011 shares of company stock valued at $540,456. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eyenovia has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

