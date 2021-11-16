Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 800.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $3.8226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

