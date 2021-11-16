Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Declines By 79.5%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Health Discovery stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 394,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,427. Health Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
Health Discovery Company Profile
