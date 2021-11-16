Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Declines By 79.5%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Health Discovery stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 394,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,427. Health Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

